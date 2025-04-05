MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Given “Neutral” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their neutral rating on shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $26.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MCFT. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised MasterCraft Boat to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $23.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average of $18.57. The company has a market capitalization of $263.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 1.71.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 260.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

