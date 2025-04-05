Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 74,776 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,699,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 74,776 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.67% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $143,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,021,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 30.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,175,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,340,000 after purchasing an additional 28,387 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 653,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,242,000 after purchasing an additional 115,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 29,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 19,725 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.24.

KNX stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 0.97. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 2.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.63%.

In related news, Director Douglas L. Col purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $226,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,850. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

