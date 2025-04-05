Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $161.88 Million Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 11,750.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,232,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,222,558 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.40% of CBRE Group worth $161,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,433,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,672,204,000 after buying an additional 692,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,904,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,229,000 after buying an additional 245,821 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,601,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,039,000 after buying an additional 177,119 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,416,000 after buying an additional 25,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,100,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,390,000 after acquiring an additional 605,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $117.82 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.24 and a 52 week high of $147.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.28 and its 200-day moving average is $132.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $100,669.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,517.85. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $251,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,941.67. This trade represents a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

