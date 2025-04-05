Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $109.28 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 817,804 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 238,368 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.52% of Illumina worth $109,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $751,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,924,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Illumina by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152,265 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $20,347,000 after acquiring an additional 22,718 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $1,464,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Illumina by 720.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,132 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ILMN. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Cowen cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. HSBC cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $74.16 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.64 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

