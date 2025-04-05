Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 353,994 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 271.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,994 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.15% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $89,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 6.1 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $170.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.40 and a 200-day moving average of $190.71. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $168.85 and a twelve month high of $200.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

