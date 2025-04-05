Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Upgraded to “Moderate Buy” at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Canada raised shares of Lundin Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Lundin Mining Stock Down 11.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.19. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $13.26.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $858.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 5.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0634 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

