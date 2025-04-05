Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Raised to “Moderate Buy” at Desjardins

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Desjardins to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LUNMF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Lundin Mining Trading Down 11.5 %

LUNMF opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.52. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $13.26.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $858.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 6.63%. Analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

