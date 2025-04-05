London Security (LON:LSC) Trading 1.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,700 ($47.73) and last traded at GBX 3,700 ($47.73). 50 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 163 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,650 ($47.08).

London Security Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,573.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,556.06. The company has a market capitalization of £459.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.33.

About London Security

London Security plc, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and rents fire protection equipment in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, France, Germany, Denmark, and Luxembourg. It also provides intruder alarms products, as well as fire protection equipment maintenance services.

See Also

