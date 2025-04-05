London Security (LON:LSC) Trading 1.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,700 ($47.73) and last traded at GBX 3,700 ($47.73). 50 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 163 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,650 ($47.08).
London Security Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,573.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,556.06. The company has a market capitalization of £459.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.33.
About London Security
London Security plc, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and rents fire protection equipment in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, France, Germany, Denmark, and Luxembourg. It also provides intruder alarms products, as well as fire protection equipment maintenance services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than London Security
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for London Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.