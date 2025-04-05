Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $190.84 and last traded at $196.63, with a volume of 289290 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $193.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LFUS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.00.

Littelfuse Trading Down 6.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.12 and a 200 day moving average of $239.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.04. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 17.5% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,176,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 347,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,856,000 after buying an additional 9,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 13,224 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

