Lithium Stocks To Follow Today – April 5th

Exxon Mobil, Rio Tinto Group, Albemarle, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile, Enovix, Cabot, and QuantumScape are the seven Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks refer to shares of companies involved in the extraction, processing, or production of lithium, a crucial element used in batteries for electric vehicles and various renewable energy applications. They are of particular interest to investors as the global transition toward cleaner energy and electric mobility drives up the demand for lithium-based technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded down $8.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,827,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,763,454. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.16 and its 200-day moving average is $113.81. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $103.67 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $452.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $3.78 on Friday, hitting $54.66. 8,784,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,855,123. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $74.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $7.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.55. 6,132,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,624,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $57.53 and a 52-week high of $137.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.14.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

Shares of NYSE SQM traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.73. 1,921,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,980. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average is $39.52. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $32.24 and a one year high of $51.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of -33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Enovix (ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,146,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,123,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96. Enovix has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Cabot (CBT)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Shares of NYSE:CBT traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.39. 702,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.45. Cabot has a 1 year low of $75.51 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.04.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

QS traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.82. 13,572,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,566,162. QuantumScape has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $9.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 4.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a current ratio of 14.07.

