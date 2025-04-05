LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) Shares Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of LICT Co. (OTCMKTS:LICT – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $13,000.00 and last traded at $13,000.00. 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 98 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13,050.00.

LICT Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13,956.32 and a 200-day moving average of $13,944.96. The company has a market capitalization of $312 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.45.

Get LICT alerts:

LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $193.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.38 million during the quarter.

LICT Company Profile

LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband, voice, and video services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. The company offers high speed broadband services, including internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines, fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and internet protocol television services; voice over internet protocol services; wireless voice communications services; and other telecommunications related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.