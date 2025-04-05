Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP Securities (LON:SQS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP Securities (LON:SQS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.44 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 5 ($0.06). Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP Securities shares last traded at GBX 4.94 ($0.06), with a volume of 1,300 shares changing hands.

Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP Securities Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.44.

Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP Securities Company Profile

Leverage Shares ETPs present daily leveraged (5x, 4x, 3x, 2x), non-leveraged (1:1), and inverse (-1x, -2x, -3x, -4x, -5x) exposures, bringing to investors techniques once reserved for professional fund managers. These novel ETPs can be used to make high conviction trades or hedge positions in a variety of instruments such as tech giants Apple and Alphabet, consumer blockbusters like Netflix and Tesla, crypto colossus Coinbase, ETFs based on S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100, among others.

