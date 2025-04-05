LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €73.29 ($80.54) and traded as low as €64.60 ($70.99). LEG Immobilien shares last traded at €68.58 ($75.36), with a volume of 643,643 shares.

LEG Immobilien Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of €73.29 and a 200-day moving average of €81.93.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat activities.

