LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Given Neutral Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their neutral rating on shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $130.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LCII. CJS Securities raised LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

LCI Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LCII stock opened at $81.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $75.72 and a 12 month high of $129.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.32.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 3.82%. On average, research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCI Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,913,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,203,000 after acquiring an additional 56,794 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,237,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,904,000 after purchasing an additional 87,764 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 643,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,536,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,784,000 after purchasing an additional 15,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,090,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

