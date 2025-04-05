Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Upgraded by Loop Capital to Strong-Buy Rating

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Loop Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $44.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.69.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 9.4 %

LSCC stock opened at $39.03 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $38.72 and a twelve month high of $78.85. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 88.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.59.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,890 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $197,358.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,635.87. This trade represents a 2.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $639,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 122,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,838,755.86. The trade was a 7.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,740 shares of company stock worth $943,026. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 161,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,571,000 after acquiring an additional 72,244 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 863.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 34,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 30,856 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 29,734 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 161,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 86,276 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

