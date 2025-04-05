Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 12,118 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,118 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at about $358,205,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Pinterest by 357.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,719,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,010 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $61,261,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,807,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,248 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Pinterest by 582.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,266,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,653 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 12,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $395,036.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,367,162.40. The trade was a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $3,192,135.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,187.98. This represents a 94.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 453,836 shares of company stock valued at $14,832,336 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.91 and a 12-month high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.