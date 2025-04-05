Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 52,014 Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.12% of Vital Farms at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 417.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,431,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,236,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,307,000 after buying an additional 87,980 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,171,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,172,000 after buying an additional 516,139 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 955,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,028,000 after buying an additional 89,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 905,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,123,000 after buying an additional 208,951 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on VITL. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vital Farms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vital Farms

In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total transaction of $1,885,086.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,224,852.48. The trade was a 6.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,970,890 shares in the company, valued at $205,362,419.40. This represents a 0.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,474 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,700 in the last quarter. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vital Farms Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VITL opened at $32.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.63. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vital Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $48.41.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $165.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.32 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 22.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Vital Farms Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also

