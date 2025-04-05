Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 662 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 472.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total transaction of $273,054.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,867,832.76. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total value of $10,843,422.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,026,643.74. This represents a 12.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,241 shares of company stock worth $18,186,184 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 6.6 %

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,681.51 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $1,105.65 and a 52 week high of $2,402.52. The stock has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.17, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,823.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,988.19.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,080.46.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

