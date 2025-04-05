Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,596 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.13% of La-Z-Boy worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LZB. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 16.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 157.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 23,028 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.
La-Z-Boy Trading Up 1.3 %
LZB opened at $37.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.38. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $48.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.74.
La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.
La-Z-Boy Profile
La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than La-Z-Boy
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.