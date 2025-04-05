Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.050-3.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.4 billion-$6.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.3 billion. Lamb Weston also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.05-3.20 EPS.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LW stock opened at $59.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $89.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.57.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.50%.

LW has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised Lamb Weston to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.94 per share, for a total transaction of $182,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,181.64. The trade was a 12.82 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

