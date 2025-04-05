KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.31 and last traded at $16.37. 22,065 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 85,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.61.

KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $104.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KCCA. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 308.5% in the fourth quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 131,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 99,027 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000.

KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares California Carbon Allowance ETF (KCCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Carbon CCA index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted CCA carbon credit futures index. KCCA was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

