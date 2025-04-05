Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €38.94 ($42.79) and last traded at €38.57 ($42.38), with a volume of 41657 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €37.40 ($41.10).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €36.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is €34.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.52.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported €0.74 ($0.81) EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 1.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.7044 per share. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s previous dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.41%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

