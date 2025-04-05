KickToken (KICK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $0.13

KickToken (KICK) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 5th. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $583,076.00 and approximately $0.13 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00003925 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00026926 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005645 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00003304 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000020 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,481,706 tokens. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,481,819.55528609. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00476455 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

