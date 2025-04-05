Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMTS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.06 and last traded at $25.57, with a volume of 88111 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.58.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kestra Medical Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kestra Medical Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Kestra Medical Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kestra Medical Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

We are a commercial-stage, wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. We have developed and are commercializing our Cardiac Recovery System platform, a comprehensive and advanced system that integrates monitoring, therapeutic treatment, digital health, and patient support services into a single, unified solution.

