KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 491 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies accounts for about 1.3% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $37,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $44,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $387.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $413.69.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total value of $70,806.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,331.61. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total transaction of $984,114.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,969 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,142.46. The trade was a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,102 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT opened at $318.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $351.63 and its 200 day moving average is $378.92. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $286.32 and a 12-month high of $422.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $71.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

