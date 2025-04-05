KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $23.06 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,534 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $23,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.30.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total transaction of $309,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,778.28. This represents a 15.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total transaction of $84,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,275.25. The trade was a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,497 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,400 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $299.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $304.34 and its 200 day moving average is $298.72. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $326.32. The firm has a market cap of $214.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

