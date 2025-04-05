Katamaran Capital LLP Invests $593,000 in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Katamaran Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000. Nutanix comprises approximately 0.8% of Katamaran Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 2,612.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Nutanix by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Nutanix from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays set a $94.00 target price on shares of Nutanix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.79.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $58.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.14, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.04. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $79.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 95,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $6,709,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,832,410. This trade represents a 15.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $409,805,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,354,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,988,924.32. This represents a 32.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,610,886 shares of company stock worth $417,646,356 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Featured Stories

