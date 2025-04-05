Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.26 and last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 9832 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JTKWY. Citigroup cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average of $3.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

