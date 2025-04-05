Jude Bricker Sells 2,172 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $26,107.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,619.78. This represents a 1.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sun Country Airlines Trading Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $543.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.22. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $18.59.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $260.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 114,687 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 63,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 40,454 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $2,980,000.

Several research firms recently commented on SNCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

