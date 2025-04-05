JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:JTEK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:JTEK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,194,926 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 394% from the previous session’s volume of 241,934 shares.The stock last traded at $64.44 and had previously closed at $68.74.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Trading Down 6.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.55 and a 200 day moving average of $74.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.83.

About JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

