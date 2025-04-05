JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 648,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,227 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.1% of Groupama Asset Managment’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $155,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 525,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,040,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,450,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,491,000 after purchasing an additional 319,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $268.00 to $264.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.83.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $210.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $179.20 and a one year high of $280.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,848 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,908. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

