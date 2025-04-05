Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY) Director Alexander G. Verge Buys 90,000 Shares of Stock

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) Director Alexander G. Verge bought 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$151,200.00.

Journey Energy Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of TSE:JOY opened at C$1.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$100.97 million, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.41. Journey Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.42 and a 52-week high of C$4.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.05.

About Journey Energy

Journey Energy Inc is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Alberta province. The company’s principal revenue source is from petroleum and natural gas sales which include the sale of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, of which it derives key revenue from the sale of crude oil.

