Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY) Director Alexander G. Verge Buys 90,000 Shares of Stock

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) Director Alexander G. Verge bought 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$151,200.00.
Journey Energy Stock Down 9.0 %
Shares of TSE:JOY opened at C$1.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$100.97 million, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.41. Journey Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.42 and a 52-week high of C$4.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.05.
About Journey Energy
