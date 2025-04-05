John Coll Sells 1,788 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Stock

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $170,450.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,938.04. The trade was a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 4.9 %

NYSE:ALSN opened at $86.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.41. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.49 and a fifty-two week high of $122.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 47.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 13.00%.

Allison Transmission declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 57.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Allison Transmission by 30.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth about $858,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

