JEMTEC Inc. (JTC) to Issue Special Dividend of $0.05 on April 30th

JEMTEC Inc. (CVE:JTC – Get Free Report) declared a special dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, April 30th.

JEMTEC Stock Performance

CVE JTC opened at C$0.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 11.95 and a quick ratio of 14.45. JEMTEC has a 1-year low of C$0.60 and a 1-year high of C$1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.40 million, a P/E ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.83.

Get JEMTEC alerts:

About JEMTEC

(Get Free Report)

See Also

JEMTEC Inc provides integrated technology systems for community-based corrections in Canada. It offers services and technologies for offender monitoring in Canadian federal and provincial correctional departments. The company also provides various levels of technology, which allows corrections, courts, and police to select from various options ensuring the correct level of offender control.

Receive News & Ratings for JEMTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JEMTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.