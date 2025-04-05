JEMTEC Inc. (JTC) to Issue Special Dividend of $0.05 on April 30th

JEMTEC Inc. (CVE:JTC – Get Free Report) declared a special dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, April 30th.
JEMTEC Stock Performance
CVE JTC opened at C$0.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 11.95 and a quick ratio of 14.45. JEMTEC has a 1-year low of C$0.60 and a 1-year high of C$1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.40 million, a P/E ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.83.
About JEMTEC
