Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.44.

A number of brokerages have commented on JANX. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Janux Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $25.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 3.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day moving average is $45.29. Janux Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $71.71.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 463.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janux Therapeutics

In other Janux Therapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 341,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.64 per share, with a total value of $10,470,974.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,658,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,951,392.32. This trade represents a 3.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $107,188.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,768.85. This represents a 3.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,668 shares of company stock worth $548,183. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Janux Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JANX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 156,675 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 24,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 16,351 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,824,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,475,000 after acquiring an additional 47,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,107,000 after acquiring an additional 38,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $940,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

