J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V Sells 5,580 Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Stock

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) major shareholder J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 5,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $31,415.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,451,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,496.74. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 24th, J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 268 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $1,508.84.
- On Tuesday, March 18th, J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 61,564 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $339,217.64.
Aveanna Healthcare Stock Down 5.5 %
NASDAQ AVAH opened at $5.03 on Friday. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $6.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.96. The company has a market cap of $981.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 2.25.
Institutional Trading of Aveanna Healthcare
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVAH shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $3.20 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th.
About Aveanna Healthcare
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.
