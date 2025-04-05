J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V Sells 5,580 Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Stock

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2025

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAHGet Free Report) major shareholder J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 5,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $31,415.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,451,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,496.74. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 24th, J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 268 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $1,508.84.
  • On Tuesday, March 18th, J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 61,564 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $339,217.64.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ AVAH opened at $5.03 on Friday. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $6.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.96. The company has a market cap of $981.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 2.25.

Institutional Trading of Aveanna Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 662.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 321.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVAH shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $3.20 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

