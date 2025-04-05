J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V Sells 5,580 Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Stock

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) major shareholder J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 5,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $31,415.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,451,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,496.74. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 24th, J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 268 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $1,508.84.

On Tuesday, March 18th, J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 61,564 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $339,217.64.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ AVAH opened at $5.03 on Friday. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $6.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.96. The company has a market cap of $981.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 2.25.

Institutional Trading of Aveanna Healthcare

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 662.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 321.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVAH shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $3.20 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

