Islay Capital Management LLC Takes $793,000 Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,895,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,100,000 after buying an additional 366,293 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Carter’s by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,851,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $154,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,857 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Carter’s by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,545,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,422,000 after acquiring an additional 60,089 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,245,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,518,000 after purchasing an additional 74,133 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,067,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,830,000 after purchasing an additional 142,514 shares in the last quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Carter’s from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Carter’s Price Performance

NYSE CRI opened at $37.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $78.23.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $859.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.82 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.62%.

Carter’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.