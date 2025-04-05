Islay Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,469 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 591.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 5.6 %

CAH stock opened at $129.37 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.17 and a twelve month high of $139.50. The firm has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.55.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. Research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus set a $148.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.14.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

