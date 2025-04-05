iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IDGT) Stock Price Down 4.5% – Time to Sell?

iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IDGT – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $71.63 and last traded at $71.68. Approximately 20,602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 9,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.02.

iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $114.95 million, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.77.

Get iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $386,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $327,000.

About iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF

The iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF (IDGT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US stocks involved in data centers, telecommunication towers, and related equipment. The fund uses a tiered approach in selection and weighting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.