iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class (TSE:CDZ) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class (TSE:CDZ – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$34.00 and last traded at C$34.00. Approximately 40,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 19,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.28.
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$35.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.85.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.