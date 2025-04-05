iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class (TSE:CDZ) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class (TSE:CDZ – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$34.00 and last traded at C$34.00. Approximately 40,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 19,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.28.

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$35.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.85.

