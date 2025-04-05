iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $79.66 and last traded at $80.24, with a volume of 142165 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.41.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.