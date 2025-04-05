iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,511,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,053 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.23% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $486,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $277.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $320.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $271.54 and a 12-month high of $337.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

