iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 379,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 254,463 shares.The stock last traded at $149.72 and had previously closed at $154.63.

iShares MSCI World ETF Trading Down 6.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.91 and its 200-day moving average is $157.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI World ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URTH. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.