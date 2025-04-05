iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 379,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 254,463 shares.The stock last traded at $149.72 and had previously closed at $154.63.
iShares MSCI World ETF Trading Down 6.1 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.91 and its 200-day moving average is $157.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.98.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI World ETF
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URTH. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.
About iShares MSCI World ETF
The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI World ETF
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Cintas Ends UniFirst Talks—What’s Next for UNF Stock?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Reasons Wall Street Is Backing Braze Stock Right Now
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/31 – 04/04
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.