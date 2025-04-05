iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,975,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 2,194,826 shares.The stock last traded at $41.27 and had previously closed at $41.59.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Canada ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 17,337 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 636.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2,355.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 47.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 38,596 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

