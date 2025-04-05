iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMR) Shares Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMR – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.04 and last traded at $25.04. Approximately 46,592 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.99.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.14.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2029. IBMR was launched on May 9, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.
