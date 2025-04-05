iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,881,662 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 2,829,235 shares.The stock last traded at $52.35 and had previously closed at $52.20.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.03.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1927 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
