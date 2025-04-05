IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB decreased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,840,000. Lynwood Price Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $9,963,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 58,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 16,429 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 142,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of IQV stock opened at $154.63 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.35 and a 1-year high of $252.88. The firm has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. On average, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IQVIA from $273.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQVIA

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.