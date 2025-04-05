Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Shares Up 11.5% – Should You Buy?

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Free Report) rose 11.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.20 ($0.12). Approximately 4,286,871 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 394% from the average daily volume of 868,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.25 ($0.11).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.52) target price on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a report on Monday.
Invinity Energy Systems plc is a global manufacturer of vanadium flow batteries (VFB), a leading alternative to lithium-ion technology. Ideally placed to address the substantial demand for long-duration utility-grade stationary energy storage solutions, Invinity has deployed its modular battery systems across 82 sites in 15 countries, more than any other company in the space.
