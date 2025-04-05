Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $62.76 and last traded at $62.89, with a volume of 72031 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.42.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.13.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.098 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Water Resources ETF

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Stories

