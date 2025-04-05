Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $69.96 and traded as low as $68.63. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF shares last traded at $68.91, with a volume of 35,920 shares trading hands.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Trading Down 5.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $374.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.68.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

